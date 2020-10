JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 Best Picks / JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 Captain / JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The second game scheduled for Monday, October 19 will see Joves Units CC going head-to-head against Raval Sporting CC. This will be the second consecutive outing for Joves Units CC in the day, who previously played against Falco Zalmi CC. The team lost their previous match against Catalunya CC.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Raval Sporting CC are progressing in a similar manner. The team has lost their previous fixture against Pak Montcada CC. Placed at the 4th spot against Joves Units CC’s 6th position in the points table, Raval Sporting CC will be trying their best to win the match today.

The JUCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona outing will begin at 2.30pm IST

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

JUCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode.

JUCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

JUCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC: Match Details

October 19 – 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC vice-captain: Babar Basharat

Also Read: Kieron Pollard Attends Press Conference, Says Skipper Rohit Sharma 'Not Feeling Well'

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC wicketkeeper: Lovepreet Singh

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC batsmen: Haroon Salik, Yudhvir Singh, Usman Asghar

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC all-rounders: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Babar Basharat

ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 team for Joves Unit vs Raval Sporting CC bowlers: Ishan Patel, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Israr Ahmed, Sohaib Khan

JUCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Joves Unit playing 11 against Raval Sporting CC: Abdul Rehman Ullah, Shahid Nazir-I, Ali Hurair, Haroon Salik, Ali Raza-I, Babar Basharat, Israr Ahmad, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usman Asghar, Shoaib Khan

JUCC vs RSCC ECS T10 Barcelona, Raval Sporting CC playing 11 against Joves Unit CC: Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Lovepreet Singh, Yudvir Singh, Muhammad Naveed , Robin Kumar