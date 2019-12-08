Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

WI IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, 08 December, 2019

1ST INN

India *

152/5 (17.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Julia Price Set to Become First Female Coach in Men's BBL

Former Australia player Julia Price is all set to join Brisbane Heat as an assistant coach of the franchise in the upcoming men's Big Bash League, becoming the first female coach in the competition.

Cricketnext Staff |December 8, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Julia Price Set to Become First Female Coach in Men's BBL

Former Australia player Julia Price is all set to join Brisbane Heat as an assistant coach of the franchise in the upcoming men's Big Bash League, becoming the first female coach in the competition.

Price has previously worked as a coach of the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL, and will work under Darren Lehmann.

"I'm pretty excited about [the role], I have to admit," Price said while on commentary during the WBBL final on Sunday.

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to be around the guys and seeing how they do it differently to what the girls do.

"Having been in the Hurricanes set up for the WBBL, it will be interesting to see how the BBL does it. I had a bit to do with the Hurricanes boys but this will be a completely different level now … I can learn off both the players and the coaching staff."

Lehmann too strongly endorsed for the in coming assistant coach. "We'd been chatting about whether there were some professional development opportunities for her through her USA role and we just went from there," he said.

"She has an excellent cricket brain and plenty of experience as a head coach, so I can see her fitting quite neatly into our set-up.

"We knew we had Ryan Harris with us for the start of the BBL before he goes to the U19 World Cup, but there was still a position available for us to fill on the coaching staff and we thought this was a great chance to innovate and think outside the box.

"I'm pleased the Heat have been able to go in a direction that we haven't seen yet in the BBL in having a woman on the coaching staff, but I don't believe it will be the last time it happens either."

BBLBrisbane HeatJulia PriceWBBL

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more