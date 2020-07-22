July 22, 2010 | Muttiah Muralitharan Scales Mount 800 Test Wickets

On this day (July 22 in 2010), Muttiah Muralitharan scaled Mount 800 Test wickets in his farewell Test, against India in Galle.
Muralitharan had Pragyan Ojha, India's No. 11, caught at slip in the second innings to bring up his 800th Test scalp along with Sri Lanka's victory.
The legendary Sri Lankan offspinner was eight wickets away from the 800 mark at the beginning of the Test. Recently, Kumar Sangakkara revealed that Sri Lanka had given him the option of playing more Tests in order to reach the 800 milestone but Muralitharan was adamant he would take on the challenge in just one game.
"He was 8 wickets away from 800. 800 Test wickets, as we all know is an incredible amount. He said he wanted to retire in the India series and I was the captain. I sat with the selectors and said, he wants to retire after the 1st Test. It’s not going to happen. We got to get him to get those 8 wickets and retire. So we called Murali into a meeting,” Sangakkara told Ashwin in an episode of Reminisce with Ash.
"I said ‘Murali, we know you like taking up challenges. But think of it this way. It’s a tragedy if you come so close and don’t get your 800. So you can play the 1st Test, and then if you are too tire or have a niggle, take the 2nd Test off and you come back for the 3rd Test. Or you can take 2 Tests off and come back for the next series.
"Murali looked at us and said ‘you know what? That is not going to work for you or for me. I have always loved challenges and if I am supposed to be the best spinner, I should be able to take 8 wickets at Galle against any side,” Sangakkara recalled.
"'And If I take 8 wickets, I am not just going to get my 800, we are going to win this Test match as well. If I can’t get it, I can’t get it. So this is my last Test. Thank You very much, I am going to take 8 wickets.’
"I was seated then and I was thinking, that’s the kind of champion the guy was,” Sangakkara further said.
Muralitharan is the most successful bowler in international cricket with 1347 wickets to his name across the three formats (534 in ODIs and 13 in T20Is).
