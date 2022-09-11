'Juma Juma Aath Din ke Bacche Hain': Miandad Slams Afghanistan for 'Bad Behaviour' Towards Pakistan

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has lashed out at the Afghanistan cricket team for showcasing ‘bad behaviour’ during a Super 4 tie against Babar Azam & Co in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. On Wednesday, the Sharjah crowd witnessed a physical altercation between Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad after the former’s dismissal in the penultimate over during Pakistan’s chase of 130.

Ali, who scored an 8-ball 16, was on his way to the dug when he got a send-off from Afghanistan pacer Ahmad. The incident resulted in ugly scenes on the ground while other players and the match officials had to intervene.

As Pakistan pulled off a stunning 1-wicket victory, fans from both nations indulged in a brawl in the stadium stands. The video of the incident went viral on social media in which the Afghans could be seen vandalising the stadium seats and using them to hit the Pakistani fans.

The turn of events left Miandad angry. Speaking with a YouTube channel called ‘Events & Happenings Sports’, the former batter said,

“Pakistan played well but I’m disappointed with the team [Afghanistan] they defeated. Just because their behaviour is so bad nowadays. We brought them into the picture, they used to practice in Pakistan. And now, just see their language. How older are they? They haven’t played that much cricket, have they lost their minds?

“Pakistan have been playing the game for 20 years now. They came here and learned the game. I’m the witness because I coached them. But I was baffled to see how they behaved as if they were superstars,” Miandad said.

“Your cricket is nothing. Learn how to play the game. There are numerous aspects of cricket. If you are sincere, humble and give respect [to each other], your game will get better. “Warna is tareeke se tum lafootas cricket kheloge.”

“That can be refused if the team doesn’t want to play. If their behaviour isn’t good, they can deny playing against them. The ICC must look for a breach in Code of Conduct. Juma Juma aath din ke to bacche hain (They are relatively newcomers in international cricket). They need to understand this. One or two victories don’t make you a big side.

“You only become successful when your intentions are good, your gestures are humble. Cricket doesn’t divide but unites two countries. If this behaviour persists, we shall stop supporting you and never be ready for any favours in the future,” he added.

Pakistan’s victory over Afghanistan secured their spot in the finals, knocking India out of the tournament. They lost their next game to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and are expected to return more robust in the finals on Sunday.

