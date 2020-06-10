Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

June 10, 1986 | Kapil Dev Leads India to Their First Ever Test Win at Lord's

It was on this day in 1986 that India won their first ever Test at Lord's

Cricketnext Staff |June 10, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
June 10, 1986 | Kapil Dev Leads India to Their First Ever Test Win at Lord's

June 10 is a special date for Indian fans. It was on this day in 1986 that India won their first ever Test at Lord's, beating England by five wickets.

Around three years after leading India to the 1983 World Cup victory at the 'home of cricket', it was Kapil Dev who once again led India to victory in the historic Test.

Kapil Dev finished it off in style with an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to guide India to victory chasing 134. He was the Player of the Match, having picked up five wickets in the match, including four in the second innings to keep England to 180.

India opted to field first and bowled England for 294 in the first innings, with Chetan Sharma bagging a five-fer. Riding on Dilip Vengsarkar's unbeaten 126, India scored 341 taking a vital lead.

Kapil then led the way with the ball with 4 for 52 while Maninder Singh got three wickets as England were bowled out for 180. Chasing 134, India lost five wickets but Kapil ensured India went past the line.

India went on to win the next Test, in Leeds, as well by 279 runs. The third and final Test of the series was drawn, and India took the series 2-0.

Prior to that game, India had played 10 Tests at Lord's, losing 8 of those. Since then, India has only won once in seven attempts: in 2014 when Ishant Sharma bagged seven wickets in the last innings.

dilip vengsarkarEnglandFrom The ArchivesIndiaKapil Dev

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more