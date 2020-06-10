June 10, 1986 | Kapil Dev Leads India to Their First Ever Test Win at Lord's

June 10 is a special date for Indian fans. It was on this day in 1986 that India won their first ever Test at Lord's, beating England by five wickets.
Around three years after leading India to the 1983 World Cup victory at the 'home of cricket', it was Kapil Dev who once again led India to victory in the historic Test.
Kapil Dev finished it off in style with an unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to guide India to victory chasing 134. He was the Player of the Match, having picked up five wickets in the match, including four in the second innings to keep England to 180.
India opted to field first and bowled England for 294 in the first innings, with Chetan Sharma bagging a five-fer. Riding on Dilip Vengsarkar's unbeaten 126, India scored 341 taking a vital lead.
View this post on Instagram#OnThisDay in 1986, India registered their first-ever Test win at Lord's 🙌 Skipper Kapil Dev finished things off in style on the final day, smashing 23* off just 10 balls, guiding his side to a memorable five-wicket victory over England.A post shared by ICC (@icc) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT
#OnThisDay in 1986, India registered their first-ever Test win at Lord's 🙌 Skipper Kapil Dev finished things off in style on the final day, smashing 23* off just 10 balls, guiding his side to a memorable five-wicket victory over England.
A post shared by ICC (@icc) on Jun 9, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT
Kapil then led the way with the ball with 4 for 52 while Maninder Singh got three wickets as England were bowled out for 180. Chasing 134, India lost five wickets but Kapil ensured India went past the line.
India went on to win the next Test, in Leeds, as well by 279 runs. The third and final Test of the series was drawn, and India took the series 2-0.
Prior to that game, India had played 10 Tests at Lord's, losing 8 of those. Since then, India has only won once in seven attempts: in 2014 when Ishant Sharma bagged seven wickets in the last innings.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
June 10, 1986 | Kapil Dev Leads India to Their First Ever Test Win at Lord's
It was on this day in 1986 that India won their first ever Test at Lord's
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings