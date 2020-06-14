Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

June 14, 1979: England Bundle Out Hapless Canada for 45

1979 was the year when second World Cup was played in England. West Indies had lifted the title for second consecutive time. Along the tournament there were a few interesting matches that made the headlines.

Cricketnext Staff |June 14, 2020, 1:57 PM IST
June 14, 1979: England Bundle Out Hapless Canada for 45

1979 was the year when second World Cup was played in England. West Indies had lifted the title for second consecutive time. Along the tournament there were a few interesting matches that made the headlines.

One of those matches was between hosts England and debutants Canada. As expected, England won the match comfortably. But it was their bowling performance that got all the attention. In the match they managed to bundle out the opposition for only 45 runs in 40.3 overs.

There was just one batsman, FA Dennis, who managed to reach double-digit scores -- 21. Rest all the players were dismissed cheaply. In fact there were three ducks in the innings too.

Star of the bowling were CM Old and Bob Willis, who bagged four wickets each. But the former returned with figures of 4/8 in his 10 overs.

England cruised to victory with eight wickets in hand and over 40 overs to spare. Graham Gooch scored an unbeaten 21 to take his team to a victory. By the virtue of this match, England got four points.

In that tournament the final was played between West Indies and England, and the Caribs went on to lift their second trophy on the trot.

Viv Richard played the innings of a lifetime and smashed 138 from 157 balls. He powered his team to 286/9 in 60 overs. In reply England were bundled out for 194 and lost the match by 92 runs.

West Indies' Gordon Greenidge scored most runs in the tournament, a blistering 253 in 5 matches, while England's Mike Hendrick finished as the top wicket-taker with 10 scalps.

1979 world cupCM Oldengland vs canadaFrom The Archives

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more