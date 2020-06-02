June 2 | A Day of Celebration for Australian Cricket, The Birth of Waugh Twins and Steve Smith

June 2 is a day of celebration for the Australian cricket world. It was the day three of their legends - twins Steve and Mark Waugh, and Steve Smith - were born. The Waugh brothers were born in 1965 while Smith in 1989.
The elder Waugh, Steve was the first to make his international debut, in 1985. Within a couple of years, he was a part of the Australian side that won their first World Cup, in 1987 in India.
Steve would go on to become an all-time great player and captain, leading Australia to another World Cup title in 1999 in England. He was the leader of Australia's most dominant Test era as well, leading them in 15 of their record 16 straight Test wins. In his five-year stint as captain, Australia won 41 of the 57 Tests and lost nine.
Waugh finished with 168 Tests, famously saving Australia from defeat to India in his final Test, at Sydney in 2004. He scored 10927 runs with 32 tons and an average of 51.06. He also made 7569 runs from 325 ODIs, apart from picking 287 international wickets.
Steve Waugh was one of Australia's great ODI players - on his 55th birthday take a look back at some of his finest work with bat and ball! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/pZ8sa9kz9u— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 1, 2020
"You will never see a better cover drive than that!"Happy birthday to @juniorwaugh349 - the man who made batting look easy! pic.twitter.com/NLx4nECyVi— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2020
The youngest of the three birthday boys, Smith is on his way to become one of the all-time great batsmen the world has seen. In 73 Tests, Smith already has 7227 runs at an average above 62. His ODI record is impressive as well, 4162 runs from 110 innings. Smith is the No. 1 ranked Test batsman in the world and already has 26 centuries at the age of 31.
Happy birthday Smudge!To celebrate his 31st birthday, have a look back at some of the finest catches @stevesmith49 has taken in his career in Australia. pic.twitter.com/4x3jegkanv— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 2, 2020
