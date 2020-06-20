Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

June 20 - Legends Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli Make Test Debuts

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in 1996, and Virat Kohli in 2011.

Cricketnext Staff |June 20, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
June 20 is an important date in Indian cricket history. It was on this day - in different years - that three of their legends made their Test debuts. Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid in 1996, and Virat Kohli in 2011.

Ganguly and Dravid made their debut at the iconic Lord's against England, and in memorable style.

The left-handed Ganguly made the most of it by slamming a century in the very first inning he played.

Ganguly played a superb knock of 131 studded with 20 boundaries. He also became the 10th batsman to score a century on Test debut and the first Indian to achieve the feat at Lord's.

Ganguly went on to play 113 Tests and 311 ODIs for India in which he scored 7,212 and 11,363 runs respectively. He was also one of the most successful captains for India.

Dravid, meanwhile, missed his century by only five runs but made an important 95 off 267 balls batting at No. 7. India went on to draw the Test thansk to the efforts of Ganguly and Dravid. Dravid became the more successful Test batsman, scoring 13288 runs from 164 Tests apart from 10889 runs from 344 ODIs.

Fifteen years after Ganguly and Dravid's debut came Virat Kohli's first Test, against West Indies at Kingston. Kohli made only 4 and 15 in the two innings, although India won by 40 runs. Interestingly, it was Dravid who won the Man of the Match in that game for scoring 40 and 112. Abhinav Mukund and Praveen Kumar also made their debuts in this game.

Kohli currently has 7240 runs from 86 Tests with 27 centuries at an average of 53.62.

