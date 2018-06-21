June 21, 2009: BOOM BOOM AFRIDI HELPS PAKISTAN LIFT WORLD T20

This was also the first meeting between Sri Lanka and Pakistan after the horrific Lahore terror attacks, when the Sri Lankan cricket team was targeted by terrorists.
A young Mohammed Amir got the better off veteran Tillakratne Dilshan, while Abdul Razzaq who was coming back into the team after his ICL adventure, dismissed Jayasuriya. He went on to take three wickets.
Kumara Sangakkara's 64 and Angelo Mathews 35 guided Sri Lanka to a paltry 138.
Pakistan did lose two wickets, but Shahid Afridi who came to bat at number 3 played some responsible cricket to guide Pakistan home without any further stutter.
Pakistan won the match by eight wickets, and went onto lift their first ever World T20 title, after losing in the inaugural final to India.
Winners over the years
2007 - India
2009 - Pakistan
2010 - England
2012 - West Indies
2014 - Sri Lanka
2016 - West Indies
First Published: June 21, 2018, 10:00 AM IST