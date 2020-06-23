June 23, 2003 | Ian Harvey Makes History, Scores First-ever T20 Century

On this day in 2003, Australia all-rounder Ian Harvey scored the first-ever century in T20 cricket when playing for English county side Gloucestershire against Warwickshire.
The two sides were facing off in a group game of the Twenty20 Cup at Birmingham when Harvey notched up the record 17 years ago.
Chasing 135 to win in the second innings, Gloucestershire chased down the target in less than 14 overs and register a win by eight wickets thanks largely to Harvey's hard-hitting century atop the order.
He was unbeaten on 100, scoring those many runs in just 50 balls at an astounding strike-rate of exactly 200. His innings included 13 fours and 4 sixes.
Also Read: June 20, 1999 | Australia Thrash Pakistan to Win Second World Cup Title
Earlier, Gloucestershire's bowlers had done a good job of taking regular wickets to ensure Warwickshire could only manage 134-7 in their first innings.
Future England batsman Jonathan Trott top-scored for Warwickshire with 65 atop the order but was sorely lacking support for the most part, with only three other batsmen registering double-digit scores.
To make things worse, three of their batsmen were dismissed for ducks while skipper Nick Knight could only add 2 runs to the scoreboard before being dismissed.
Harvey's exploits in the shortest format of the game didn't end there. In 2004, Harvey moved to Yorkshire and scored hundreds for them in that season and the next.
