Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

June 24, 1974 | India Get Bowled Out for 42 at Lord's, Their Lowest Test Score

Geoff Arnold (4 for 19) and Chris Old (5 for 21) ran riot as India's batsmen fell like nine pins in just 17 overs.

Cricketnext Staff |June 24, 2020, 8:45 AM IST
June 24, 1974 | India Get Bowled Out for 42 at Lord's, Their Lowest Test Score

On this day (June 24) in 1974, India had a nightmarish day when they succumbed to their lowest ever Test total, being bowled out for just 42 by England at Lord's.

It was the second Test of the series after England had won the first at Old Trafford in Manchester. India came with the reputation of being good travelers, having won in England and West Indies in the previous few years. However, all that went out of the window at Lord's when the batting failed in unison.

India had managed 302 in the first innings in reply to England's 629. While they couldn't come close, there were still some decent batting performances with Sunil Gavaskar (49) and Farokh Engineer (86) adding 131 for the opening wicket. Gundappa Viswanath (52) and Eknath Solkar (43) made decent contributions as well.

However, it wasn't enough for India to avoid the follow on. England made India bat again and wrapped up the game in style.

The second innings saw only one Indian batsman getting to double digits - Eknath Solkar with an unbeaten 18. Day 4 began with India 2 for no loss, and things went downhill quickly.

Pacers Geoff Arnold (4 for 19) and Chris Old (5 for 21) ran riot as India's batsmen fell like nine pins in just 17 overs.

"The ball didn’t do as much in the air as everybody thought, but it certainly went off the pitch; Obviously what happened was that it had sweated under the covers overnight and greened up just enough to give the ball the sort of purchase I needed. It was amazing really. Just one of those days," Arnold said later.

India went on to lose the third Test as well, which was also captain Ajit Wadekar's last Test.

ajit wadekarEknath Solkarfarokh engineerFrom The ArchivesGundappa Viswanathindia 42 all outindia lowest test scoreIndia vs EnglandOn this daysunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more