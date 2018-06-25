Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 25, 2018, 12:11 PM IST
June 25, 1983: Kapil's Tigers Upset Mighty Windies to Lift the World Cup

It was supposed to be a one-sided final, and many thought a mere formality was needed for West Indies to lift their third consecutive World Cup.

Batting first, India were dismissed for mere 183 and it seemed like a one-sided game.

Krish Srikanth scored 33, which was the top score in the innings. Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil chipped in with 26 and 27 runs respectively to help India reach the meager total.

Andy Roberts was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up three wickets, with Marshall, Holding and Gomes getting two each.

West Indies seemed to be in a rather hurry to finish the game, and Viv Richards was smashing the Indian bowlers around the park, he was batting on 33 off 27 balls when he top-edged one which is still remembered as one of the most incredible catches ever take - with Kapil Dev running behind towards the mid-wicket boundary and taking the catch over his shoulder.

Quick wickets reduced West Indies to 76/6, and just when it looked liked India would win the game, Jeff Dujon along with Malcolm Marshall stitched together a 43-run partnership.

Kapil Dev decided to introduce Amarnath at this crucial juncture, and the all-rounder got the better off both Dujon and Marshall.

He also got the final wicket of Michael Holding as India conquered the world.

Amarnath was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance.

It was this victory which laid the foundations for Indian cricket to prosper, and the team to become one of the most feared teams in world cricket at the moment.

1983 world cup Kapil Dev Mohinder Amarnath
June 25, 2018

