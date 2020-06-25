Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

June 25, 1983 | Kapil Dev's India Upset Mighty West Indies to Win Their First World Cup

India created history by beating West Indies in the World Cup 1983 final to win the trophy for the first time at Lord's.

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
June 25, 1983 | Kapil Dev's India Upset Mighty West Indies to Win Their First World Cup

On this day (June 25) in 1983, India created history by beating West Indies in the World Cup 1983 final to win the trophy for the first time at Lord's.

It was supposed to be a one-sided final; plenty thought it was only a mere formality for West Indies to lift their third consecutive World Cup. They were the champions in the previous two editions in 1975 and 1979, and India were not expected to change that in 1983 although they had beaten West Indies in a group game earlier in the tournament.

The first innings went as expected with India being dismissed for 183 in 54.4 overs. The highest scorer was Kris Srikkanth with 38 while Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil chipped in with 26 and 27 runs respectively to help India reach the meager total.

Andy Roberts was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up three wickets, with Marshall, Holding and Gomes getting two each.

ALSO READ: 1983 World Cup Final Full Match Highlights – India vs West Indies

West Indies lost Gordon Greenidge early but seemed to be in a rather hurry to finish the game, with Viv Richards smashing the Indian bowlers around the park for 33 off 27 balls. However, one of the most incredible catches ever taken - Kapil Dev running behind towards the mid-wicket boundary and taking the catch over his shoulder - ended Richards' stay.

From 50 for 1, quick wickets reduced West Indies to 76/6, and just when it looked liked India would win the game, Jeff Dujon along with Malcolm Marshall stitched together a 43-run partnership.

Kapil Dev decided to introduce Amarnath at this crucial juncture, and the all-rounder got the better off both Dujon and Marshall.

He also got the final wicket of Michael Holding as India conquered the world.

Amarnath was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance, like he was in the semifinal against England as well.

The victory was a turning point in Indian cricket, inspiring many young kids then - including a future legend like Sachin Tendulkar - to take up the game.

India's road to victory

June 9, 1983: India vs West Indies

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

India: 262/8 (60 overs) - Yashpal Sharma 89, Michael Holding 2/32

West Indies: 228 (54.1 overs) - Andy Robers 37 not out, Ravi Shastri 3/26

Result: India won by 34 runs

June 11, 1983: Zimbabwe vs India

Venue: Grace Road, Leicester

Zimbabwe: 155 (51.4 overs) - Iain Butchart 22 not out, Madan Lal 3/27

India: 157/5 (37.3 overs) - Sandeep Patil 50, Peter Rawson 2/11

Result: India won by five wickets

June 13, 1983: Australia vs India

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Australia: 320/9 (60 overs) - Trevor Chappell 110, Kapil Dev 5/43

India: 158 (37.5 overs) - Kapil Dev 40, Ken MacLeay 6/39

Result: Australia won by 162 runs

June 15, 1983: West Indies vs India

Venue: The Oval, London

West Indies: 282/9 (60 overs) - Viv Richards 119, Roger Binny 3/71

India: 216 (53.1 overs) - Mohinder Amarnath 80, Michael Holding 3/40

Result: West Indies won by 66 runs

June 18, 1983: India vs Zimbabwe

Venue: Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells

India: 266/8 (60 overs) - Kapil Dev 175 not out, Peter Rawson 3/47

Zimbabwe: 235 (57 overs) - Kevin Curran 73, Madan Lal 3/42

Result: India won by 31 runs

June 20, 1983: India vs Australia

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

India: 247 (55.5 overs) - Yashpal Sharma 40, Rodney Hogg 3/40

Australia: 129 (38.2 overs) - Allan Border 26, Madan Lal 4/20

Result: India won by 118 runs

SEMI-FINALS

June 22, 1983: England vs India

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

England: 213 (60 overs) - G Flower 33, Kapil Dev 3/35

India: 217/4 (54.4 overs) - Yashpal Sharma 61, Paul Allott 1/40

Result: India won by six wickets

FINAL

June 25, 1983: India vs West Indies

Venue: Lord's cricket ground, London

India: 183 (54.4 overs) - Krish Srikkanth 38, Andy Roberts 3/32

West Indies: 140 (52 overs) - Viv Richards 33, Madan Lal 3/31

Result: India won by 43 runs

1983 world cupFrom The Archivesindia win 1983 world cupindiawKapil Devkris srikkanthMohinder AmarnathSandeep Patilviv richardsWest Indiesworld cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more