June 25, 1983 | Kapil Dev's India Upset Mighty West Indies to Win Their First World Cup

On this day (June 25) in 1983, India created history by beating West Indies in the World Cup 1983 final to win the trophy for the first time at Lord's.
It was supposed to be a one-sided final; plenty thought it was only a mere formality for West Indies to lift their third consecutive World Cup. They were the champions in the previous two editions in 1975 and 1979, and India were not expected to change that in 1983 although they had beaten West Indies in a group game earlier in the tournament.
The first innings went as expected with India being dismissed for 183 in 54.4 overs. The highest scorer was Kris Srikkanth with 38 while Mohinder Amarnath and Sandeep Patil chipped in with 26 and 27 runs respectively to help India reach the meager total.
Andy Roberts was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up three wickets, with Marshall, Holding and Gomes getting two each.
West Indies lost Gordon Greenidge early but seemed to be in a rather hurry to finish the game, with Viv Richards smashing the Indian bowlers around the park for 33 off 27 balls. However, one of the most incredible catches ever taken - Kapil Dev running behind towards the mid-wicket boundary and taking the catch over his shoulder - ended Richards' stay.
From 50 for 1, quick wickets reduced West Indies to 76/6, and just when it looked liked India would win the game, Jeff Dujon along with Malcolm Marshall stitched together a 43-run partnership.
Kapil Dev decided to introduce Amarnath at this crucial juncture, and the all-rounder got the better off both Dujon and Marshall.
He also got the final wicket of Michael Holding as India conquered the world.
Amarnath was awarded the man-of-the-match for his performance, like he was in the semifinal against England as well.
The victory was a turning point in Indian cricket, inspiring many young kids then - including a future legend like Sachin Tendulkar - to take up the game.
India's road to victory
June 9, 1983: India vs West Indies
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
India: 262/8 (60 overs) - Yashpal Sharma 89, Michael Holding 2/32
West Indies: 228 (54.1 overs) - Andy Robers 37 not out, Ravi Shastri 3/26
Result: India won by 34 runs
June 11, 1983: Zimbabwe vs India
Venue: Grace Road, Leicester
Zimbabwe: 155 (51.4 overs) - Iain Butchart 22 not out, Madan Lal 3/27
India: 157/5 (37.3 overs) - Sandeep Patil 50, Peter Rawson 2/11
Result: India won by five wickets
June 13, 1983: Australia vs India
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Australia: 320/9 (60 overs) - Trevor Chappell 110, Kapil Dev 5/43
India: 158 (37.5 overs) - Kapil Dev 40, Ken MacLeay 6/39
Result: Australia won by 162 runs
June 15, 1983: West Indies vs India
Venue: The Oval, London
West Indies: 282/9 (60 overs) - Viv Richards 119, Roger Binny 3/71
India: 216 (53.1 overs) - Mohinder Amarnath 80, Michael Holding 3/40
Result: West Indies won by 66 runs
June 18, 1983: India vs Zimbabwe
Venue: Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells
India: 266/8 (60 overs) - Kapil Dev 175 not out, Peter Rawson 3/47
Zimbabwe: 235 (57 overs) - Kevin Curran 73, Madan Lal 3/42
Result: India won by 31 runs
June 20, 1983: India vs Australia
Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford
India: 247 (55.5 overs) - Yashpal Sharma 40, Rodney Hogg 3/40
Australia: 129 (38.2 overs) - Allan Border 26, Madan Lal 4/20
Result: India won by 118 runs
SEMI-FINALS
June 22, 1983: England vs India
England: 213 (60 overs) - G Flower 33, Kapil Dev 3/35
India: 217/4 (54.4 overs) - Yashpal Sharma 61, Paul Allott 1/40
Result: India won by six wickets
FINAL
June 25, 1983: India vs West Indies
Venue: Lord's cricket ground, London
India: 183 (54.4 overs) - Krish Srikkanth 38, Andy Roberts 3/32
West Indies: 140 (52 overs) - Viv Richards 33, Madan Lal 3/31
Result: India won by 43 runs
