Former captain of Pakistan and legendary pacer Wasim Akram was born on this day (June 3) in 1966. The former left-arm pacer turns 54.
Akram is among the most successful bowlers to have played the game. He stands fifth in the list of most wickets by a pacer in international cricket, picking up 916 wickets across formats. Only Glenn McGrath with 949 scalps has picked more wickets as a pacer.
Akram made his international debut in 1984 and played till 2003, in a career spanning 19 years. He picked 502 ODI wickets from 356 matches and 414 wickets from 104 Tests. He was useful with the bat too, and has made three centuries including a 257 not out against Zimbabwe.
Akram was a crucial part of Pakistan's successful campaign in the 1992 World Cup, where they won the trophy for the first time. In fact, he was Man of the Match in the final, picking up 3 for 49 in 10 overs against England which helped Pakistan defend the target of 250.
Akrm retired soon after the 2003 World Cup.
Post retirement, he has been busy with media assignments working as a commentator and expert.
In 2010, he also signed up with Kolkata Knight Riders as their bowling coach in the Indian Premier League.
Akram has also been involved with the Pakistan Super League. He was the director and bowling coach of Islamabad United in 2016 and 2017 and has also worked with Multan Sultans in the same capaicty. He is now chairman and bowling coach of Karachi Kings.
June 3, 1966 | Legendary Pakistan Pacer Wasim Akram Was Born
Legendary pacer Wasim Akram was born on this day
