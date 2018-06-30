30th June 1969: Sanath Jayasuriya - Happy Birthday Matara Marauder

Jayasuriya was a bits and pieces cricketer, who bowled left-arm orthodox spin and was a handy bat down the order. His ability to whack a cricket ball far was first on display during the 1992 World Cup, when his cameo helped the Lankans chase down a target in excess of 300, something unheard of in those days, against fellow minnows Zimbabwe.
What followed was a steady rise in the batting order and Jayasuriya finally scored his maiden ODI half-century in the year 1993 against Pakistan in Sharjah, a team and venue he would go on to dominate in the years to come, in his 34th innings.
His ability with the bat was witnessed by the Lankan team management and soon Jayasuriya became an outright opening batsman for the team in all formats. Sri Lanka's rise in ODI cricket in the run up to the World Cup in 1996 coincided with Jayasuriya's meteoric rise as a destructive batsman at the top of the order.
His first ODI century, a knock of 140, came against New Zealand on South African soil in a match that was washed away due to rain. By the time India, Paistan and Sri Lanka co-hosted the 1996 World Cup, Jayasuriya and Sri Lanka were a force to reckon with in ODI cricket, under the able leadership of Arjuna Ranatunga, and the team gave a fine display of their skills in the tournament by beating heavyweights England, India on their way to the final, where they beat another favourite Australia to shock the cricketing world and lift the title.
Jayasuriya won the 'Man of the series' award for his all round display in the tournament and became an instant cricketing superstar.
What followed was period of complete dominance by the southpaw as he crushed fellow Asian giants India and Pakistan by the dint of his marauding strokes. Jayasuriya and Sri Lanka became the arch nemesis of established cricketing powers.
In 1997, the southpaw smashed a long standing record by scoring the then fastest century in ODI cricket in just 48 deliveries against Pakistan. He also held the record for the fastest ODI half-century, achieved in 17 balls in the same tournament.
While he continued to rule the roost in ODI cricket, Jayasuriya would also go on to play a classic in the Test arena soon. He broke the Sri Lankan record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, when he smashed 340 runs against India at Colombo. His partnership of 576 runs with Roshan Mahanama in the same match is the second highest partnership in Test cricket for any wicket, bettered only by two other Sri Lanka greats, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara.
Jayasuriya would go on to captain Sri Lanka with moderate success and his international playing career continued till 2011. The left-hander retired with more 20,000 international runs to his name. He had also picked up more than 400 international wickets with his part-time spin.
He was the perhaps the first superstar of the slam bang cricket, which has become a trend in today's world of T20 cricket.
First Published: June 30, 2018, 2:14 PM IST