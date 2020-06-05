Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

June 5, 2009 | Netherlands Stun England in T20 World Cup Thriller

Hopes of England getting to a good start were squashed by underdogs Netherlands in the very first game.

Cricketnext Staff |June 5, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
June 5, 2009 is a special day for Netherlands cricket. That's when they defeated England in the first match of the T20 World Cup that year, shocking the hosts with a thrilling four-wicket victory at Lord's.

England were hosting a World Cup for the first time in 10 years but hopes of them getting to a good start were squashed by underdogs Netherlands in the very first game.

Put in to bat, England made a competitive 162 for 5 in 20 overs. Netherlands chased it down in the last ball with four wickets in hand.

England got off to a great start with Ravi Bopara (46) and Luke Wright (71 off 49) adding 102 for the opening wicket in 11.2 overs. Once Ryan ten Doeschate got Bopara, though, things went downhill for England. Wright kept them going at one end but the others collapsed as England settled for only 162, with Owais Shah, Eoin Morgan and captain Paul Collingwood all falling cheaply.

Doeschate ended with 2 for 35.

Netherlands lost their openers within the first four overs, and No. 3 Bas Zuiderent managed only 12 off 16. Tom de Grooth and Peter Borren kept them going in the middle overs though, adding 50 runs for the fourth wicket. Grooth made 49 off 30 while Borren scored 30 off 25, neither finishing the game.

That role was taken by Doeschate, who remained unbeaten on 22 off 17. He got them as close as he could, from 17 off 12, before Schiferli finished it in the last ball in thrilling fashion.

Netherlands needed 2 off the last ball, bowled by Stuart Broad, and Schiferli hit it back to the bowler. Broad threw and conceded overthrows, allowing Netherlands to sail home.

England won only two of their five matches in the campaign. Netherlands lost their next match to Pakistan and bowed out.

