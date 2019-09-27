Junior Support Staff Accused of Misbehaviour on WI Tour, BCCI Says Case of Mistaken Identity
A junior member of the Indian cricket team's support staff was accused of "inappropriate behaviour" by a female hotel employee in Antigua, an incident dismissed as a "case of mistaken identity" by the BCCI but mentioned in the then administrative manager's communication with the Board.
