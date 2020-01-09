Jurel, Ankolekar Help India Win Quadrangular U19 Series in South Africa
Jorel hit 101 off 115 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes, while Tilak Varma struck 70 off 103 deliveries (7x4s, 1x6), helping India post a competitive 259 for seven after being sent into bat.
Jurel, Ankolekar Help India Win Quadrangular U19 Series in South Africa
Jorel hit 101 off 115 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes, while Tilak Varma struck 70 off 103 deliveries (7x4s, 1x6), helping India post a competitive 259 for seven after being sent into bat.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIBasseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures
Team Rankings