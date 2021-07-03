‘Just a Kid With a Bat and Dreams of Making it Big’ - Hardik Pandya Shares a Throwback Video

Hardik Pandya holds the reputation of being one of the best pace all-rounders produced by India in modern times. The 27-year-old is also counted among some of the richest cricketers of India. However, Hardik didn’t have it easy and his journey from rags to riches is an inspirational one.

It was the all-rounder’s determination, perseverance, and constant hard work that helped him in traveling from the streets of struggle to the roads of glory. The Mumbai Indians star recently posted a throwback video on his official Twitter handle. The video was shot in 2011 and by the look of it, one can conclude that it is from a domestic tournament.

In the video, Hardik can be seen hammering the ball all over the park for maximums. The cricketer’s power-hititng abilities bring life to the entire stadium as the commentators and the fans can be heard cheering for Hardik. With the caption, the Indian all-rounder tried to motivate people to work hard and chase their dreams.

“From 2011 - Just a kid with a bat and dreams of making it big. If I can do it, anyone can,” Hardik wrote as a caption while posting the picture.

Hardik’s journey to the top was full of struggle as his family had to go through some serious financial troubles. The all-rounder along with hir brother Krunal Pandya toiled hard to make both ends meet. In an interview, Hardik had revealed that there were times when both he and Krunal used to eat just Maggi, as their breakfast, lunch, and dinners.

During their early days, the Pandya brothers also played in a lot of village or state matches just to earn some money to feed their family of four. However, both Krunal and Hardik have come way ahead of the struggling days. Hardik is now a known personality in the Indian cricket fraternity and has delivered a lot of match-defining performances for India.

