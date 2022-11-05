'Just Because I Don't Like, it's Not Like I Can't Get Out Like That' - R Ashwin on Non-striker's Run Out

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin once again gave his honest opinion on the run out at the non-striker’s end which grabbed the limelight whenever a bowler executed it. Ashwin has always been a vocal supporter of non-striker’s end run-out as it is legal according to the laws of cricket. He executed one in IPL 2019 against Jos Buttler.

Meanwhile, several cricketers around the world have criticised the way of dismissal and referred to it as against the spirit of the game. Some have also claimed that they won’t do it even in the crucial situation of the game.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Ahead of India’s last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, Ashwin was once again asked about his opinion on it and without making much fuss about it, he gave a very clever answer.

“Honestly, I also wouldn’t like to get out like that, just because I don’t like it’s not like I can’t get out like that. So nobody likes getting out. I don’t like being nicked off bowled, run out, lbw or anyway, likewise, I also wouldn’t like to get run out at the non-striker’s end. Because it’s a form of dismissal and it’s pretty legal and I don’t see any problem with it,” Ashwin said in the press conference ahead of India’s clash against Zimbabwe.

“There are a lot of arguments around it Like anything else in this world when something’s happened new, you’re gonna have people with contradicting thoughts. Whether you want to do it or don’t want to do it is absolutely fine,” he added.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Ireland: The Black Caps go Hunting in Search of Missing Silverware

Ashwin was happy to know that some of the players or teams have claimed that they will not do it as the veteran spinner said that he will take it as an advantage for himself.

“It’s good to know that they won’t do it because you can run at the last minute and you can wait. So, it’s good if people are gonna come out and say that they won’t do it, as a cricketer, I’ll use that as an advantage for myself,” the 36-year-old said.

In modern-day cricket, match-ups have become quite common as every team studies for that before the match to get an edge over their opposition. However, Ashwin feels that it gives a slight advantage but one shouldn’t be overdependent on that.



“I don’t think players necessarily need to believe in match-ups, but I think it’s an area that teams and tactical things are happening around. I think it is safe to say that one end of the spectrum is to plan for all those things, but as a bowler, you need to constantly know where the Achilles heels are and work on it and try and get better. You want to add that extra tooth and skills with the bat or with the ball. I think, it is a feature that’s existing and it is definitely paying dividends, but as a playing unit to really believe in that and you know say this is what it is, this guy will bowl to this person, you can’t work like that. But I think it’s giving a tactical edge to teams,” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here