'Just Bet on That': Harshal Patel Reveals How he Successfully Executed Delivery to Complete IPL Hat-trick

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Harshal Patel on Sunday became the latest to have taken a hat-trick in IPL history when he achieved the rare feat against Mumbai Indians at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday night. Harshal dismissed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to send MI hurtling towards a big defeat in the ongoing IPL 2021.

Chasing 166, MI were bowled out for 111 in 18.1 overs as RCB completed a 54-run win. A delighted Harshal couldn’t contain his excitement at having finally recorded a hat-trick in ‘sixth’ attempt. He finished with four scalps from the contest and widened the gap at the top of the list of top wicket-takers of the ongoing season.

With 23 wickets from 10 matches, Harshal is way ahead of the pack with Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals a distant second with 15 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah of MI completes the top-three having taken 14 wickets so far.

Talking about his plan about the hat-trick delivery to Chahar, the 30-year-old said, “I was thinking if the batters can’t pick my slower balls then the bowlers also will find it difficult to spot. I just bet on that. This is my sixth time being on a hat-trick and finally got one, so pretty happy."

Coming back into the attack to bowl the 17th over, he first dismissed Hardik Pandya with an off-cutter and then called Kieron Pollard’s bluff by sneaking in another off-cutter past his legs as the MI batter shuffled across, exposing the stumps to be bowled.

“He (Pollard) is somebody who can do damage if you bowl in his areas, we wanted to take him wide and then once you drag him wide you have the option to bluff him, that came off really well," Harshal explained.

He also praised his fellow bowlers who, he said, set the tempo early on. “The way (Mohammed) Siraj started, he’s someone who sets the tempo for us and the way Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal bowled in the middle overs were absolutely brilliant," he said.

