'Just Brought Out the David Warner Inside Me': Ashwin 'Super Pleased' After Guiding RR to Playoffs

From scoring his maiden IPL fifty to ensuring Rajasthan Royals’ entry in the first qualifier against Gujarat Titans, Ravichandran Ashwin certainly proved that his batting skills in the shortest format can never be overlooked. On Friday, when the Royals stuttered for a while in the chase of 151 against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, the ex-CSK player came to the crease and finished the job with perfection. With an unbeaten 40-run knock in just 23 balls, Ashwin guided his team to a 5-wicket victory.

Ashwin smashed 2 boundaries and 3 sixes during his stay at the crease. As he took RR on the verge of victory, he thumped his chest which was no less than a statement that there is always hope until he’s there in the middle.

The veteran all-rounder bagged the Player of the Match for his brilliant show. Speaking at the post-match show, Ashwin said it felt like a million dollars. He also explained how he moulded himself into a finisher, stating that he just unleashed the ‘David Warner’ inside him.

“Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That’s quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position,” Ashwin said.

“I know what my role is. I have to make the batsmen take risks. I have always believed I understand the game well. I am quite innovative; they have understood me well. I want to play my A game. I am glad to make it to the playoffs and super pleased. I just brought out the David Warner inside me,” he added.

The Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The encounter will take place on May 24 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

As Lucknow Super Giants slipped to the third spot, they will play the eliminator against the side that finishes fourth. RR’s victory has left the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals to fight for the fourth spot.

