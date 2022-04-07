Just Can't Wait: RCB's Glenn Maxwell on First Game in IPL 2022 and Playing Under Faf du Plessis

Glenn Maxwell will finally be available to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 9, Sunday.

Even though he was not part of Australia’s limited-overs squad playing against Pakistan, he couldn’t play for RCB as Cricket Australia’s policy does not allow contracted players to participate in any other domestic competition when the national team is playing international matches.

“I’m glad I look fit, I don’t know. I don’t exactly feel it. I haven’t done much over the last few weeks. I was looking forward to getting over here. I know I had a week from when I landed to the first game that I was playing, so, I wanted to do that as preparation time and know that I can get myself up to match ready for that first game. I just can’t wait for the night to get back out there with the guys," Glenn Maxwell shared his thoughts on preparing for his first match in the IPL 2022 season on RCB Bold Diaries.

Maxwell was one of the three retained by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, along with Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj, after shinning bat and the ball the season prior. Maxwell was bought by RCB for INR 14.25 crore in IPL 2021 auctions.

When asked about RCB’s new skipper, Faf du Plessis, and the new squad, he said: “I’ve had a few messages before the tournament. I think I was probably more focussed on my wedding sort of before that. Knowing obviously that he was going to be the captain, I was in touch with the coaches right throughout the auction, and that process as well. (I) still wanted to be heavily involved in moulding our team going forward. I think that was a big part of the three guys that were retained. We had to have those guys involved to make sure we had the right balance going forward with that squad and we are really happy with the squad that we have accumulated.”

“We’re really happy with Faf (du Plessis) at the helm. We think he’s going to do a great job for the franchise and even the way he started, you can tell he’s got the respect of everyone in the room. Not only does he lead by example, with his actions, but he also performs really well. To have a guy of his quality and caper up the top of the order is something that’s great for the franchise. And hopefully, the senior guys around can help him out as well. So, it’s not just him shouldering all that workload we’d potentially have seen in the previous years at RCB. To have, I suppose, a solid leadership group behind him to sort of feel like it’s not just him out there having to shoulder all the load. Hopefully, we can help him out at different stages. But we’re very fortunate with the squad that we’ve got. We believe it’s a winning squad," he added.

Maxwell also revealed the players he has excited about, naming Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik, who he has played with previously for MI.

“I’ve been watching, and I think Anuj Rawat our own (youngster), he’s very exciting. Who I have been really excited by actually, was one of the old fellas, Dinesh Karthik. He’s been awesome. Just come in great form. Old fella’s still doing it. I played with him in 2013 in Mumbai. Nine years later, we find ourselves back in the same change room. So, to see him go really well, and start well for us is awesome for us. We love having that depth in our batting order and he certainly gives it to us,” Maxwell said.

