'Just Enjoying What I'm Doing' - Marcus Stoinis Not Thinking About Australia Recall Yet

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been in fine form during the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) for the Melbourne Stars, has played down talks of a national recall just yet.
Stoinis has so far hit 607 runs during the tournament playing as an opener, including an unbeaten 147 against the Sydney Sixers as well as five half-centuries in other matches.
"You've got to be careful with what you feel you deserve, and I think I've probably been guilty of having expectations that you think other people should reward you for certain things," Stoinis told reporters at the MCG.
"I'm very aware, I'm just enjoying what I'm doing. I understand the national selectors wanted me to go back to domestic cricket or Big Bash cricket and dominate. So hopefully I've sent that message."
But while Stoinis has been in fine form with the bat, he has been unable to bowl so far in the tournament due to a foot injury. However, he confirmed he will be able to roll his arm over if called upon in the upcoming games.
"Yes, I wanted to bowl last game. I've been wanting to bowl for a while, but we've been cautious. But, yeah, I'm ready.
"The hard thing has been we haven't been able to train too much, the schedule's been obviously busy. When you haven't been bowling, there's a few things (where) you need to get yourself up to a certain level before you're at risk of other injuries from just having a break."
Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been in fine form during the ongoing BBL for the Melbourne Stars, has played down talks of a national recall.
