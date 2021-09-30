‘Just focus on a good rehab’: Suresh Raina wishes Kuldeep Yadav a speedy recovery

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday wished chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav a “speedy recovery” after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer underwent successful knee surgery. The news about the same was confirmed by Kuldeep’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday, September 29. Kuldeep has also been released from the KKR squad for the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) to focus on his rehab.

“Wish you a speedy recovery brother Kuldeep Yadav,” the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter wrote on the microblogging site. Raina in his tweet also recalled times when he was injured.

Wish you a speedy recovery brother @imkuldeep18. Been there twice! Just focus on a good rehab & you will bounce back very soon. All the best. https://t.co/E5Mzk9Tzyq— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 29, 2021

“Been there twice! Just focus on a good rehab & you will bounce back very soon. All the best,” he added in the post.

Last week, the ace bowler exited KKR’s bio-bubble in the United Arab Emirates and travelled to India.

Kuldeep has fallen out of favour from Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) selectors after a damaging one and half years. The wrist-spinner has not done well for Team India since the 2019 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup and as a result, he lost his position in the national team set-up. Kuldeep has also failed in cementing his place in Kolkata Knight Riders’ playing XI with the likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine vying for his spot.

Kuldeep did not feature in a single match in KKR’s playing XI in IPL 2021. In the previous edition of the league, he played just five matches for the Kolkata based franchise and picked one picket for them while leaking above seven runs per over.

Kuldeep was also ignored by BCCI selectors for India’s squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which was announced earlier this month.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium in a Super 12 match.

