'Just Have to Adapt': India Test Batter Not Worried About His Spot Once Cheteshwar Pujara Makes His Comeback

India middle-order Test batter Hanuma Vihari doesn’t feel threatened by the return of Cheteshwar Pujara who has made a comeback in the red-ball squad. Vihari played at number 3 during the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, replacing Pujara who was dropped from the side due to poor form.

Now with Pujara set to make a comeback, it will be interesting where Vihari will bat or if he will even make it to the playing XI to accommodate the senior batter.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vihari said that he is not concerned about the batting order and is flexible to play anywhere the team wants him to. “I am quite comfortable to bat in whichever position the team wants me to bat in. I have been coming up and down the order. At the end of the day, you just have to adapt. For me, it’s only the situation of the game that changes,” he said.

Vihari proved his mettle in the longest format of the game during the Sydney Test of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He, along with Ravichandran Ashwin , battled hard to save the Test for his side.

While he scored just 23, Vihari’s innings held greater importance in the context of the game and the overall series. Despite a hamstring pull, the right-hander batted for more than 160 deliveries facing the lethal Aussie pace attack.

While Vihari was expected to get a good run in the Tests after his heroics in Sydney, things haven’t been easy. He has featured in just three of the total 17 matches India has played since the Sydney contest.

However, he is not bothered about the missed chances and only wants to focus on the next opportunity – the Edgbaston Test.

Pujara is set to make a comeback for India in the whites after being named in the 17-member squad as a reward for his outstanding show in County Championship for Sussex.

India is set to play England at Edgagaston for the rescheduled fifth Test of the series that the tourists leads 2-1. The two teams will come face to face after a gap of over 10 months under two new captains – Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma.

