'Just Incredible'- Fans In Awe of Suryakumar Yadav After His Spectacular Century

Suryakumar Yadav starred against New Zealand in the second T20I of the three match series at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. His blistering unbeaten knock of 111 off 51 took India to 191/6 in 20 overs.

SKY was in the best of his forms as he bagged last 50 runs in just 17 balls. He studded his knock with 11 fours and seven sixes. It was a remarkable batting show as Yadav didn’t miss any part of the ground while hitting big shots.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ: Tim Southee Completes Hattrick After Suryakumar Yadav Ton, But India Post 192-Run Target

In the penultimate over, Yadav brought in disappointment for Lockie Ferguson as Indian ace batter hammered four boundaries and a phenomenal six over deep point. The fast bowler had clearly run out of ideas as Surya was just unstoppable.

After scoring second international T20 hundred, Yadav said that he kept things “simple" but his fans have quite a lot different reactions to it. Here’s a look to a few of them.

Wow Just Incredible SURYAKUMAR YADAV,Brought up his 2nd T20I 💯 in just 49 ballsLast 50 came up in just 17 balls and 14 minutes,Insane#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/hDNtJtQCrH— Farooq Alam (@AlamFAR786) November 20, 2022

Everytime we watch Suryakumar Yadav bat: pic.twitter.com/kdCUfRDKho— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) November 20, 2022

Century in just 49 balls, Take a bow, Suryakumar Yadav. You are ridiculous 🥵#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/zH8ISIOIva— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar yadav in every match for India he plays : pic.twitter.com/gftbJbH8t1— Cricket With Laresh (@Lareshhere) November 20, 2022

Words are enough to describe this batting of Suryakumar yadav. This is just next level.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 20, 2022

No one…Suryakumar Yadav against any bowling attack : pic.twitter.com/8slm19TSzp — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav is mind-blowing 🤯How is this even happening?!#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/BJtEIP9E27 — Dylan Bolch (@BolchDylan) November 20, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav what a talent. Next level batting well deserved top rank#GOAT𓃵— Fahad Bin Shoaib (@FahadBinShoaib1) November 20, 2022

Every Indian to Suryakumar Yadav right now :-#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/FWpA41ZF71— Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) November 20, 2022

https://twitter.com/Vivek06376478/status/1594254695622901761?s=20&t=cvONZ93H0S_nHQ3_iyYkmg

Earlier in the day, New Zealand won the toss and opted to field against India. Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant opened for the Men in Blue but in the powerplay itself, Pant went back to the pavilion, scoring only 6 off 13.

Yadav then came at number three in Virat Kohli’s absence and cleared his intentions right from the beginning as he smashed boundaries and sixes at his own will. Further, rain played a spoilsport for a little while in between but after the game resumed it was again SKY’s magic. Ishan Kishan departed for 36 off 31 while Shreyas Iyer gave away his wicket in a bizarre fashion - Hitwicket.

Also Read: ‘Felt Like a Zombie, Wasn’t Able to Enjoy my Time With Family’

Yadav then took the driving seat and switched to fifth gear as he went on smashing the ball across the boundary line. In last five overs, India yielded 72 runs, all thanks to Yadav. However, the last over was quite dramatic as Yadav remained at the non-striker’s end throughout it. But, that’s not that as Tim Southee scalped a hat-trick. He dismissed Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya on the trot.

It’s 192-run target for the Black Caps, will they be able to chase it or not, is what the match has to offer now.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here