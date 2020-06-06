Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Just Learnt What 'Kalu' Meant & I'm Angry' - Darren Sammy Alleges Racism in Sunrisers Hyderabad Days

Cricketers like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell also have spoken up on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 9:11 PM IST
Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has alleged that he was subject to racism while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. Sammy played for the Hyderabad franchise in 2013 and 2014, and even led them in a few matches.

Sammy said he and Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera were called 'kalu', a Hindi word which means a black person.

"Oh so that's what that meant when they called me and Thisara Perera Kalu in India when we played for Sunrisers. I just thought they were calling me strong black man... I'm more piss now," he wrote in an Instagram story.

"I just learnt what that kalu meant when I played for Sunrisers in the IPL. They called me and Perera by that name. I thought it meant strong Stallion. My previous post tells me something different and I am angry."

In the wake of George Floyd's death which sparked protests in the USA, Sammy had earlier appealed to the ICC and other cricket boards to support the fight against social injustice and racism. The cricketer in a series of tweets wrote that if the "cricket world not standing against the injustice against people of color after seeing that last video of that foot down the next of my brother you are also part of the problem(sic)".

In a separate tweet, Sammy wrote, ".@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind. This is not only about America. This happens everyday #BlackLivesMatter now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u."

Cricketers like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell also have spoken up on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

