'Just Like Being Part of a Family' - Munro Glad to Be Back in the Comfort of Kiwi Dressing Room

"It's just coming back and being a part of a family, and everyone is in good spirits for the first game," said Munro ahead of the opening T20I which will be staged in Abu Dhabi on October 31.
New Zealand have not been active on the international circuit since March 2018, when they played England in a three-match Test series. A lot of the players in the interim have plied their trades in various T20 leagues around the world such as Indian Premier League, Afghanistan Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League and Munro has been a star attraction across them scoring runs by the bucketful in the last few months.
The 31-year-old had a successful stint with Delhi Daredevils in the IPL before moving to CPL where he was the star of the show. The left-hander amassed 567 runs from 13 matches at 51.54 and a strike rate of 140.34 there and was a key reason behind Trinbago Knight Riders lifting the trophy. His latest stint was with Balkh Legends in the APL where he scored 188 runs in nine matches helping his side clinch the title.
Now back to the comforts of the New Zealand dressing room Munro is hopeful he can bring the experience of playing the various T20 leagues into play in the series in UAE.
"It's my first tour to the UAE. So obviously means a lot," Munro said. "The conditions are different from Sharjah (the venue of APL) to Abu Dhabi as the wickets are lower here and a little bit slow, as we have seen by the Aussie series.
"In terms of the Afghanistan Premier League, it was good learning. It was nice to get another tournament victory."
Despite being pretty active over the last few months, Munro admitted it would be tough switching from league cricket to international fixtures.
"It is a bit hard," Munro said. "[There are] a couple of new faces here and there but everyone has played for New Zealand, so it's like rejoining the family after being on a sabbatical, a year overseas."
Munro is also pretty aware of the challenge his side is up against in the form of Pakistan who are not just the No. 1 T20I side in the world but also on a roll having won ten successive series in the format.
"Big challenge, seriously, in these conditions," Munro agreed. "A few guys are coming out of the winter having not played a lot of cricket, so there is a consensus that we are going to go out there and play our brand of cricket and hopefully it's good enough for the day."
However, the opener is confident that New Zealand have a good chance with a lot of the players having done fairly well in the T20 leagues around the world.
"Everyone is coming in with a bit of confidence. Corey (Anderson), who hasn't played for the BlackCaps for a wee while, did really well for Somerset this year," Munro pointed out.
"He brings a lot of confidence into the group and the guys who have got a season of play have done pretty well. So yeah, everyone is ready to go for the first game."
The first of the three T20Is will be played in Abu Dhabi before the teams head to Dubai for the second and third game on November 1 and November 4 respectively.
First Published: October 31, 2018, 10:58 AM IST