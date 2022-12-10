'Just Mind-boggling! What a Talent!': Twitter in Meltdown After Ishan Kishan Rewrites Record Books With Sensational Double Century

Ishan Kishan was in red-hot form as he rewrote batting record books during the third ODI between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday. Playing in his first match of the Bangladesh tour, Ishan blasted 210 off just 131 deliveries to become the fourth Indian to score an ODI double-century.

And he reached the milestone on the 126th delivery - which is the quickest by any batter in men’s ODI history. Ishan belted 24 fours and 10 sixes during his record-breaking assault, not sparing anyone.

That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/PepchFwFF1— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 10, 2022

What a phenomenal display of ball-striking by @ishankishan51 To get a double hundred in any format is awesome, to do so inside 35 overs is just mind-boggling! What a talent! I am sure this is the start of something truly special. #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/N4Tbb4surY— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan’s intent…wow. He isn’t caged with the thought of what’s par-for-the-course score…or how much he can end up with…he’s trying to simply maximise every ball that he’s playing. A little bit of luck…and we have another ODI double-centurion today.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 10, 2022

Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adopt. Might not come off on a few days but any day a better approach. Such a joy to watch. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/LZc9XCdFJF— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) December 10, 2022

Incredible inning with outstanding shot selection by Ishan Kishan 👏 #200— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 10, 2022

Literally 𝘋𝘩𝘢𝘨𝘢 𝘬𝘩𝘰𝘭 𝘥𝘪𝘺𝘦 Aaj Ishan Kishan! 👏🏻💥Becomes the 4th Indian to score 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ in Men's ODIs 🏏💙#OneFamily #BANvIND @ishankishan51 pic.twitter.com/QX88IiViob — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 10, 2022

Virat Kohli is happier than Ishan Kishan himself:pic.twitter.com/9AQnAsSNTS— Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) December 10, 2022

At 24 years, Ishan thus became the youngest ever double-centurion in ODIs and is also the first ever batter in history to convers a maiden hundred into a double-ton.

In nine innings, Ishan has scored 477 runs at 53 with a double-century and three half-centuries so far. There have been growing calls for giving the youngster regular chances, at least in limited-overs cricket and his latest exploit has certainly made him a prime candidate for a confirmed spot.

Ishan has also played in 21 T20Is and scored 589 runs in them at a strike-rate of 129.17 including four half-centuries.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar was the first male player to score a double-century in one-day internationals. Former Australia women cricketer Belinda Clark is the first ever batter - male or female - to have scored a double-ton in the format.

Rohit Sharma has the most number of ODI double-centuries to his name having scored three of them so far and his 264 against Sri Lanka is the highest individual score in the format.

Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman have each scored an ODI double-century as well.

Ishan played in the third ODI as Rohit’s replacement who is back in India for consultation with a specialist after injuring his thumb during the second ODI in Dhaka where he struck a blistering fifty in a five-run defeat.

Bangladesh have already clinched the three-match series by winning the first two matches.

