'Just Saw it In The Papers...': Sourav Ganguly Lauds BCCI For Announcing Pay Parity

Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has praised the BCCI for its ‘wonderful gesture’ after the Indian cricket board announced on Thursday that the women cricketers will get the same match fee as their male counterparts. The decision was taken after the 15th BCCI Apex Council meeting held via video conference.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah announced via his Twitter account that women cricketers will now be paid Rs 15 lakh for each Test, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI and Rs 3 lakh for each T20I from now on.

In his tweet, Ganguly thanked Shah, Roger Binny (current BCCI president), Rajiv Shukla (vice-president BCCI), Ashish Sehlar (Treasurer, BCCI) and Devajit Saikia (Joint Secretary, BCCI).

“Just saw it in the papers this morning .. congratulations to jay ,Roger,rajivbhai,ashishji,debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture .so much effort has gone in women’s cricket and it is showing in their performance..@JayShah @BCCIWomen @BCCI,” Ganguly wrote on Friday.

Just saw it in the papers this morning .. congratulations to jay ,Roger,rajivbhai,ashishji,debojit and all the apex council members for this wonderful gesture .so much effort has gone in women’s cricket and it is showing in their performance..@JayShah @BCCIWomen @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 28, 2022

In a statement, Binny, who succeeded Ganguly as the board president earlier this month, said the decision is a significant step in the development of women’s cricket.

“In our Apex Council meeting today, we have made a marquee decision on pay equity for our women cricketers. Our women players will be paid the same match fees as men in international cricket. This decision sets the platform to grow and develop cricket. I believe this is a significant step forward for women’s cricket and the game overall,” Binny said.

Shah said he was committed to ensure pay parity between men and women cricketers and termed it as an important step towards tackling discrimination.

“It was my commitment to our women cricketers and pay equity is an important step towards tackling discrimination. The female cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). This is a landmark decision as we enter a new era in India Cricket. I would like to thank my colleagues in the BCCI Apex Council,” he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here