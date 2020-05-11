Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

'Just Shut Up and Bat, You Sound Like a Child': Kesrick Williams Recalls Clash with Virat Kohli

He smashed an unbeaten 94 off 50 deliveries in Hyderabad and during the course of his innings, also mimicked Williams' celebration.

IANS |May 11, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
'Just Shut Up and Bat, You Sound Like a Child': Kesrick Williams Recalls Clash with Virat Kohli

West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams lifted the lid on his rivalry with India skipper Virat Kohli in an interview recently. The two first came face-to-face in 2017 when Williams used his signature 'notebook celebration' after dismissing Kohli during a contest in Jamaica.

"Virat Kohli is the first person I did that notebook celebration on in Jamaica. When I did the notebook celebration, I did it because I liked it and I did it for my fans. But Kohli didn't see it that way," Williams said in a video interview uploaded on International Cricket Network 360 YouTube channel.

"After the game finished, I went to shake his hands, Kohli said good bowling and he walked off. He didn't walk off rudely. But it was the end of our greeting."

Fast-forward two years and Kohli took apart Williams during the T20 series in India in 2019. He smashed an unbeaten 94 off 50 deliveries in Hyderabad and during the course of his innings, also mimicked Williams' celebration.

"As soon as Mr Virat Kohli walked into bat, he walks straight at me and says, ‘the notebook celebration thing is not going to work here tonight. I'm going to make sure it won't work'," said Williams.

"Seriously! The episode is back from 2017. Every ball I bowled he said something but I simply responded with ‘mate, just shut up and bat. Really, you sound like a child'," Williams said.

"But all he heard was ‘can you just bat and shut up'. The part about child and whatever he didn't hear because I was walking back.

"That's all I said but he kept talking. In the match he beat me really bad, I got confused, because he got into my head honestly and I kept thinking its alright, he got into my head and that's why he beat me badly," he added.

India vs West IndiesKesrick Williamskesrick williams notebookkohli notebookvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more