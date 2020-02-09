Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'Just the Beginning for Us' - Post Match Reactions After Bangladesh's Historic Win

"It's just the beginning for us, I hope it's the stepping stone for us"

Cricketnext Staff |February 9, 2020, 10:41 PM IST
ICC

Akbar Ali, Bangladesh captain and Man of the Final:

"It's like a dream come true. It's all because of the hard work we have done in the last few months. Some of our bowlers were very pumped up. Some of the things that happened should not have happened. I also congratulate the Indian team. I thank our support staff. It's been a very good experience for us. It's just the beginning for us, I hope it's the stepping stone for us.

"When I entered the middle, we needed a partnership. I told my partner that we shouldn't lose a wicket. The planning was simple. We knew India would not let it easy, they're a very challenging side. We knew it would be a difficult chase. I am a person who wants to keep things simple. In the first half of the tournament, I was not getting enough chances to bat and today I wanted to capitalise.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Man of the Tournament:

"I really enjoyed the tournament and it was really good. I had a good experience of playing in South Africa, on how to play on these wickets. I really enjoyed that. I'm just thinking about what I play next, I only think about my process. I will stick to my process.

Priyam Garg, India captain:

"Result didn't go our way, but very happy with the way we fought. Our guys tried their best. The toss was a factor, the wicket was a little damp. The way we played, the way we approached was very good. 215-220 would have been a very good target. We couldn't have done much with the bowling. 177 was not a good total. Bangladesh played well too. We had a very good experience to play in South Africa, starting with the series before the World Cup."

