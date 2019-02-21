Justice DK Jain Appointed BCCI Ombudsman

Loading...
The top court bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre appointed Justice Jain as ombudsman after all the lawyers representing different parties agreed on his name out of six suggested by the amicus curiae P.S. Narasimha.
The court is also likely to appoint the third member of the Committee of Administrators headed by former CAG Vinod Rai after consulting Narasimha.
The third name would also be finalised on Thursday.
First Published: February 21, 2019, 4:08 PM IST