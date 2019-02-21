Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Justice DK Jain Appointed BCCI Ombudsman

IANS | Updated: February 21, 2019, 4:16 PM IST
(PTI Images)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday appointed its former judge Justice D.K. Jain as BCCI's ombudsman for the resolution of disputes arising in the apex cricketing body in the course of the administration of its affairs.

The top court bench of Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre appointed Justice Jain as ombudsman after all the lawyers representing different parties agreed on his name out of six suggested by the amicus curiae P.S. Narasimha.

The court is also likely to appoint the third member of the Committee of Administrators headed by former CAG Vinod Rai after consulting Narasimha.

The third name would also be finalised on Thursday.

More to follow...
First Published: February 21, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
