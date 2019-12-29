Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Justice Deepak Verma Appointed DDCA's New Ombudsman

Braving the chilling cold, members came in large numbers for the AGM, including former treasurer Narinder Batra and SP Bansal.

PTI |December 29, 2019, 4:04 PM IST
Justice Deepak Verma Appointed DDCA's New Ombudsman

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed all the resolutions and agendas" but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama.

"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said.

"There were five agendas for the meeting -- passing of annual accounts, appointment of statutory auditors, reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman," it added.

Braving the chilling cold, members came in large numbers for the AGM, including former treasurer Narinder Batra and SP Bansal.

It was also learnt that the DDCA could have its new president in January.

ddcaDDCA AGMdeepak sharmaDelhi cricket

