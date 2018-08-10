Justice Lodha Left Disappointed After Supreme Court Dilutes Key Recommendations to Restructure BCCI

Loading...
He said that he will take a look at the detailed order to see on what grounds the original order was changed and what legal principle was applied in the process of executing and implementing the final order of July 18.
"I don't feel betrayed but am disappointed as we had put in so much of work and labour and the Supreme Court had accepted the recommendations on July 18, 2016. As a judge and man of law, I am more interested in knowing what legal principles have been actually applied by the Supreme Court in changing its own order which had a finality to it," Lodha told Times of India.
"All the ills which we wanted to eradicate by recommending these reforms, they have been diluted. It was a full package of reforms and it was intended to give a very strong administrative and governance structure to the BCCI. If you pull out a few important bricks from that strong structure, it is bound to affect its strength and that is what has happened," he concluded.
One state one vote and cooling off period were the two key talking points which the court looked at and somewhat changed,
"The very idea of actually breaking the monopoly of these office-bearers is now weakened because for two consecutive terms these officebearers can now contest, Then, one state-one vote. The idea was to keep all the states at par. With these two Western states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, having six votes the entire election will have a different colour. They will have a dominant role to play with six votes as they will have a lot of bargaining power," Lodha added.
Lodha also said that he wanted to reduce government interference in running of the BCCI but the new reforms will still give the government officials a backdoor entry.
"We just wanted to ensure that the government doesn't have any role in these autonomous bodies - the autonomy of the BCCI. Now these three - Railways, Services and Universities - will have votes and that will make a huge difference in the BCCI affairs. Whenever there is a tight contest these votes may tilt the balance. This could lead to a lot of manoeuvring, manipulation and machinations," he said.
First Published: August 10, 2018, 8:39 AM IST