Justin Langer — A Coach With Proven Credentials

On Thursday, former Australian opener Justin Langer was named the head coach for a term of four years. Langer was long touted as Lehmann's successor and was the Assistant coach of the national team way back in 2009.
The newly appointed coach has proven credentials as a Test player and a coach, and might just be the right candidate for the Australian team, to put them back on track.
Here are some facts about Langer:
*He played 105 tests for Australia, scoring 7,696 runs at an average of 45.27, with 23 centuries and 30 half-centuries. His last test was against England at Sydney in 2007.
*He made his Ashes debut in 1998 against England and went on to score 1658 runs in 21 tests against the opposition, with five centuries and five fifties
*His career best 250 also came against England in Melbourne during the 2002-03 Ashes series.
*Langer hit five centuries and finished with 1481 runs in 14 tests in 2004, more than any other batsman during the calendar year.
*He formed a prolific opening partnership for Australia with Matthew Hayden, scoring 5,655 runs together over 113 innings.
*He was one of the five Wisden cricketers of the year in 2001.
COACHING CAREER
*Langer was appointed as assistant coach of Australian team under boss Tim Nielsen in 2009.
*Langer took charge of Western Australia and domestic Twenty20 outfit Perth Scorchers in 2012.
*Scorchers became the most successful team in Big Bash League history under Langer, winning the tournament three times and coming runners up twice.
*He got his first taste of life as national team's coach in 2016 when he took charge on a temporary basis when Darren Lehmann was preparing for Ashes and the overseas matches later that year.
After his appointment, Langer said, "There will be some significant challenges ahead for our group, but there is a wealth of talent in Australian cricket that I know will do us all proud."
One of Langer's first jobs will be to participate in a players' review launched by CA after the ball-tampering scandal aimed at improving the culture of the team.
He will join men's test captain Tim Paine and the national women's skipper Rachael Haynes on a panel along with other former cricketers to draft a players' "charter of behaviour".
(With Reuters Inputs)
First Published: May 3, 2018, 11:59 AM IST