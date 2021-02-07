- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
Justin Langer Has Got My Full Support at the Moment: Steve Smith
Australia's home series loss to India, that included a first Test loss at The Gabba in Brisbane in nearly 33 years, has increased the levels of scrutiny around the methods of coach Justin Langer.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 7, 2021, 11:16 AM IST
Australia's home series loss to India, that included a first Test loss at The Gabba in Brisbane in nearly 33 years, has increased the levels of scrutiny around the methods of coach Justin Langer. Some players are reported to have been unhappy with Langer's hard methods, but Steve Smith has put his eight behind the coach saying he has done a great job.
"Absolutely, I think he's (Langer) done a terrific job over the last couple of years, I wasn't there the first year, but since I've been back I think he's done a great job," ESPNCricinfo quoted Smith as saying.
"He always wants to get better and that's all you can ask of anyone in the setup, whether it be a player or a coach, as long as you're striving to improve every day, then that's all you can ask.
"That kind of thing [split coaching] has been floated for a while for different formats and different teams and things like that around the world, not just Australia, so I think it'd be interesting.
"But Justin's got my full support at the moment, I think he's doing a terrific job and he has done for a few years, and I can't see it changing anytime soon."
Smith did not have a great series by his standards, making 313 runs across eight innings with only one century. India had kept Smith tied with a leg-side strategy.
"Teams are starting to attack me a little bit differently or bowl to me a little bit differently, so I've had to make small adjustments," Smith said.
"At times I've had to be perhaps a little more aggressive than I have been in the past. I think I did that pretty well in the last two Test matches here and just coming up with some different plans and different scoring options but continuing to also play the game in front of me.
"There are times in Test cricket where you've got to absorb pressure, a time when you've got to put the pressure back on the bowlers and try and get on top of them, and I did that well in the last two games, perhaps not as well in the first two of the summer.
"I felt I learned a bit out of the first two games that I could improve on at the back end. Teams have different plans to me and I've got to keep working on my game and I love doing that, I love working hard and finding new ways to do things and getting better."
