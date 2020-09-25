Justin Langer Reveals Dean Jones Was Set to Mentor Australian T20 team

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died from cardiac arrest on Thursday at a Mumbai hotel.

The news of Dean Jones’ death has shocked cricket fans and the sports world alike. Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died from cardiac arrest on Thursday at a hotel in India where he was working for a commentary panel assignment as part of the IPL 2020 matches. He was 59.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The swashbuckling batsmen of his generation was part of the Australian World Cup winning squad in 1987. Jones played International cricket from 1984 to 1994. He played 52 Tests and 164 one-day internationals in his career.

ALSO READ: Throwback Videos of Dean Jones Interviewing MS Dhoni, Observing Rahul Dravid, and Riding a Donkey!

Jones ended his career with 3,631 runs in Tests with 11 hundred’s and 14 half-centuries at an average of 46.55. He also scored over 6,000 runs in One Day International’s with seven centuries and 46 fifties, in 164 matches.

ALSO READ: When Brett Lee Desperately Tried to Revive Dean Jones with CPR

Jones’ death prompted emotional tributes from the Australian Prime Minister, fellow players.

“A true entertainer at the crease, whose flair with the bat and electric running between the wickets changed the game forever. A genuine good guy & a huge loss,” Scott Morrison said.

ALSO THIS: Dean Jones Revolutionised the Game and I Loved Him

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar said, “A wonderful soul taken away too soon.”

“Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones,” Tendulkar added.

ALSO READ: Amongst the Highest Impact ODI Batsmen of All-Time

Australia coach Justin Langer said, “His double century in Madras was one of the greatest and most courageous innings of all time,” reminiscing Jones’ amazing double century knock against India in 1986. He also praised Jones for his role in the 1987 World Cup win and 1989 Ashes series which Australia won 4-0.

An emotional Justin Langer has revealed that Jones was being brought in as a mentor for the Australian T20 team’s preparation for next year's Twenty20 World Cup. "So sadly that's not going to happen," Langer said

“He’s helped me as the Australian coach over the last couple of years.” Langer added.