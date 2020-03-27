Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Justin Langer Says There is No Better Platform than IPL to Prepare for T20 World Cup

Australia's Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith were to headline the IPL.

PTI |March 27, 2020, 2:34 PM IST
Justin Langer Says There is No Better Platform than IPL to Prepare for T20 World Cup

Australia head coach Justin Langer feels the IPL is an excellent platform to prepare for the T20I World Cup but conceded that health is paramount as the league may become another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was originally scheduled to start on 29 March in Mumbai but it was postponed to 15 April to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 24,000 people worldwide.

"Before this crisis started to unravel, we were absolutely determined for our guys to play the IPL," Langer was quoted as saying by foxsports.co.au.

"Because with the T20 World Cup coming up, there's no better grounding, no better practice, no better tournament for them to get ready for that," he added.

However, keeping in view the fast increasing transmission of the deadly disease, the Indian government has called for a nation-wide 21-day lockdown, which has cast serious doubts over the future of the cash-rich event's 13th edition.

"But obviously things have changed a lot. The health of not only our individual players, but also our country and India as a whole is paramount here," Langer said.

Australia's Pat Cummins, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith were to headline the IPL.

Langer, who is also a member of the national selection panel, insists he is not stressed about picking players as Australia have a well-settled side.

The Aaron Finch-led side defeated South Africa 2-1 in a three-match T20I series in February.

"In terms of selection, I'm not too stressed about it ... one or two positions in our World Cup side are up for grabs. It's a very, very settled team. We played great cricket against South Africa," he added.

Australia are scheduled to start their T20I World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 24 October in Sydney.

The ICC has maintained the T20I World Cup will go ahead as planned but postponed the qualifying events on Thursday.

ipl 2020justin langerT20 World Cup

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more