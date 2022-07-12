K.L. Rahul and Athiya Shetty to Tie The Knot in Three Months: Reports

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who has been dating K.L. Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of Indian national team for more than three years, is set to tie the knot with him in the coming three months.

A source close to Athiya told India Today that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family.

The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

According to India Today, Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with K. L. Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India’s tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.

This is the second time this year that the rumours of their wedding are doing rounds. In April this year, Athiya’s father Sunil Shetty reacted to these rumours saying that it is for the couple to decide when they want to get married.

“She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It’s their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them,” said the 60-year-old actor.

Rahul underwent successful surgery for a sports hernia in Germany recently and is expected to be out of competitive cricket for another couple of months. Rahul, who was forced to opt out of the home T20I series against South Africa, has had a string of lower abdominal-related fitness problems, including groin strains and hamstring injuries.

