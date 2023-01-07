K Srikkanth Names Two Big Players Who Shouldn't Be Playing in 2023 ODI World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided on 20-man probables for the 2023 World Cup, and with that fans and former cricketers have started speculating a perfect Indian squad for the marquee event. India’s former selector and 1983 World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth also expressed his thoughts on the same and stated his probables for the World Cup.

During a conversation with Star Sports, Srikkanth spoke in detail about the 20-player list, and named two cricketers who he believes shouldn’t be playing in the ODI World Cup.

“Two of the players won’t be in my list, Shubman Gill and Shardul Thakur," Srikkanth said.

It is to be noted that off late Gill has been a part of India’s ODI squad but only when a senior player is unavailable. Last year, Gill got a chance in ODIs when Rohit Sharma was rested for preparing for the T20 World Cup. After that, when team India announced the squad for the Bangladesh series then again Gill didn’t find any place as Rohit Sharma was leading the side. However, now Gill has got place in the home ODIs against Sri Lanka but only because Shikhar Dhawan was excluded from the squad.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur did play in the ODIs against Bangladesh but didn’t find a place in the squad for the Sri Lanka series.

Further, Srikkanth gave his opinion from the perspective of a former selector and said that for the World Cup he would bank on players who can win matches single-handedly.

“If you want my medium pacers they would be Bumrah, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj. Four medium pacers are enough. Shami would be a so-so. I’m speaking as a chairman of selectors and not a fan, I would instead bring in Hooda. And I believe these are the guys that will win matches, what do you want? You want to win matches, you need horses like Yusuf Pathan who will win you matches single handedly,” said the former Indian selector.

Srikkanth also rested his trust in Rishabh Pant and said that he’s the one who can win matches for India.

“Even if they win you three of the ten matches that’s enough. Do not expect consistency from these players. We have a player like that in this times squad, Rishabh Pant, do not expect consistency from him. I don’t want consistency, I want to win matches, and if these guys can do it single handedly then great. Who will do that for you? Rishabh Pant will do that for you,” said Srikkanth.

