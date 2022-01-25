KAB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Sharjah CBFS T20, January 25, 10:00 PM IST

KAB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T20 match between Karwan Blues and Savannah Lions CC: The 23rd fixture of the Sharjah CBFS T20 will be hosted between Karwan Blues and Savannah Lions CC. The two teams will go up against each other for the first time at the Sharjah Cricket Ground at 10:00 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

Karwan Blues have done a decent job in the tournament so far. They have two games while losing as many to occupy fourth place in the points table. They are heading into the Tuesday encounter after securing a victory in their last league match against Karwan Strikers by nine wickets. The team needs to show more consistency in the tournament to climb up the points table.

Savannah Lions CC, on the other hand, are experiencing a torrid ride in the competition. They have lost all their five league matches and are yet to open their account in the tournament. Batting has been the main cause of worry for the team and they will look towards improving their performance.

Ahead of the match between Karwan Blues and Savannah Lions CC; here is everything you need to know:

KAB vs SAL Telecast

KAB vs SAL match will not be telecast in India.

KAB vs SAL Live Streaming

Karwan Blues vs Savannah Lions CC game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KAB vs SAL Match Details

Karwan Blues vs Savannah Lions CC contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 10:00 PM IST on January 25, Tuesday.

KAB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Robin Gow Kleinschmidt

Vice-Captain: Fahad Nawaz

Suggested Playing XI for KAB vs SAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Juandre Kruger, Ashwanth Valthappa

Batters: Muhammad Farazuddin, Fernandes, Khalid Maharoof

Allrounders: Bradley Staddon, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Fahad Nawaz

Bowlers: Ismail Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Nathan Antony Martin

KAB vs SAL Probable XIs

Karwan Blues: Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz (c), Ashwanth Valthappa (wk), Lovepreet Singh, Waqas Butt, Ahaan Taimoor Malik, Ismail Khan, Umaid Rehman, Irfan Maqsood, Fernandes, Muhammad Farazuddin

Savannah Lions CC: Juandre Kruger (c), Romello Ceasario Ariff, Khalid Maharoof, Bradley Staddon, Casper Olivier, Jason Cook (wk), Rohit Sharma, Mitchell Van Wyk, Robin Gow Kleinschmidt, Nathan Anthony Martin, Earl Kivedo

