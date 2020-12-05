- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
KAC vs MBC Dream11 Predictions, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 5, 2020, 2:06 PM IST
Kalighat Club will take on Mohun Bagan AC in the 25th match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, December 5.
Kalighat Club has had a roller-coaster ride in this tournament so far. They have secured four wins in eight games and are placed at third. However, in their last two games of the Bengal T20, Kalighat lost to East Bengal by 58 runs and followed that by a two-wicket loss to Tapan Memorial Club.
Whereas Mohun Bagan AC head into the game after a five-wicket loss against Tapan Memorial Club. Mohun Bagan are fighting it out for the fourth position in the Bengal T20 standings with East Bengal Club and Calcutta Customs Club. The trio share the same points, but net run rate (NRR) separates them. They are currently placed fifth with three wins and 12 points from eight games and will be keen to register a win to secure a spot in the top-four.
The Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 game between Kalighat Club and Mohun Bagan AC is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm IST.
KAC vs MBC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC Live Streaming
All matches of the Bengal T20 can be watched online on FanCode.
KAC vs MBC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
KAC vs MBC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Match Details
December 3 – 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Malta KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC captain: Sumanto Gupta
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC vice-captain: Ranjot Singh
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC wicketkeeper: Shreevats Goswami
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC batsmen: Ranjot Singh, Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC all-rounders: Sayan Shekhar Mandal, B Amit
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC bowlers: Arka Sarkar, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty
KAC vs MBC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, East Bengal Club playing 11 against Calcutta Customs Club: Shreevats Goswami (WK), Ranjot Singh Khaira, Anubhab Ahuja, Abhijit Bhagat, Akash Pandey, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Kanishk Seth, B Amit, Sayan Shekhar Mandal, Sujit Kumar Yadav
KAC vs MBC Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Calcutta Customs Club playing 11 against East Bengal Club:
Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Suvankar Bal, Sumanto Gupta (C), Agniv Pan (WK), Karan Lal, Abhilash Semiwal, Shreyan Swarup Chakraborty, Ravikant Singh, Arjun Kumar, Arka Sarkar
Summary: KAC vs MBC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / KAC vs MBC Dream11 Best Picks / KAC vs MBC Dream11 Captain / KAC vs MBC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking