KAC vs MBC Dream11 Predictions, Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The fourth match in the ongoing Bengal T20 Challenge will be played between Kalighat Club and Mohun Bagan AC at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, scheduled for 8 pm IST on November 25. Mohun Bagan AC have already started their campaign in the debut season of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge. The team played their first match against Calcutta Customs Club on Tuesday, claiming a 17-run win. Mohun Bagan AC come packed with a powerful bowling line-up.

Kalighat Club will also be playing their second match, after facing a struggling fight against Town Club on Tuesday. With Sourav Mondal and Sudip Chatterjee on their side, the team are expecting a positive outcome tonight.

KAC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Streaming

All matches of the Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge can be watched online on FanCode.

KAC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

KAC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC: Match Details

November 25 – 08:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC captain: Manoj Tiwary

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC vice-captain: Sudip Chatterjee

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC wicketkeeper: Subham Chaterjee, Debabrata Das

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC batsmen: Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC all-rounders: Prince Yadav, Subham Sarkar, Sudip Chatterjee

Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge KAC vs MBC Dream11 team for Kalighat Club vs Mohun Bagan AC bowlers: Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Pradipta Pramanik

KAC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Kalighat Club probable playing 11 against Mohun Bagan AC: Subham Chaterjee, Pritam Chakraborty, Subham Sarkar, Abhishek Bose, Amit Kuila, Amit Banerjee, Satyaki Dutta, Jayojit Basu, Sudip Chatterjee, Mithilesh Das, Pradipta Pramanik

KAC vs MBC Roxx Bengal T20 Challenge, Mohun Bagan AC probable playing 11 against Kalighat Club: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal