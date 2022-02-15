KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022, February 15, 9 AM IST

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bengal Women’s T20 Blast 2022 match between Kalighat Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women: In the 17th match of the Bengal T20 Blast, Kalighat Club Women will be locking horns with Rajasthan Club Women. Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal will host the game on February 15, Tuesday.

Kalighat will have an upper hand over Bengal as they thumped them in the last match by 19 runs. Kalighat made a low score of 106 runs in their 20 over but were successful in defending the total as Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick and Anindita Nath picked two wickets each.

If we look at the overall performance, both Kalighat Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women have enjoyed similar rides in the tournament. The two teams have won two from their five league matches. Kalighat are fourth while Rajasthan are occupying fifth place in the standings due to the difference in net run rate.

Playing the Friday match, both Kalighat Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women will hope to make a comeback to the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Kalighat Club Women and Rajasthan Club Women; here is everything you need to know:

KAC-W vs RAC-W Telecast

KAC-W vs RAC-W match will not be telecast in India.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Live Streaming

The Kalighat Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Match Details

The Kalighat Club Women vs Rajasthan Club Women match will be played at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal at 09:00 AM IST on February 15, Tuesday.

KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Dipa Das

Vice-Captain: Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick

Suggested Playing XI for KAC-W vs RAC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Nisha Suvenda Majhi

Batters: Dipa Das, Dhara Gujjar, Samayita Adhikari, Mamatha Kisku

All-rounders: Rupa Ashit Dutta, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Ananya Halder, Gouher Sultana

KAC-W vs RAC-W Probable XIs

Kalighat Club Women: Anindita Nath, Puja Adhikary, Gouher Sultana (c), Nisha Suvenda Majhi, Debjani Saha, Soumashree Subrata Bhowmick, Pampa Sarkar, Sushmita Paul, Mamatha Kisku, Ankita Mahato, Samayita Adhikari

Rajasthan Club Women: Sweety Divangshi, Dipa Das, Saika Ishaque, Priti Mondal, Sanshita Sumit Bishwas, Dhara Gujjar (c), Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Mouli Manik Mandal, Ananya Halder, Sumana Mondal

