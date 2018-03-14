Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

'Kagiso Rabada Ban Disappointing for Game But Bonus for Australia'

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 14, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
'Kagiso Rabada Ban Disappointing for Game But Bonus for Australia'

Kagiso Rabada and Steve Smith. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Due to his antics in the second Test, Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the third and fourth Test respectively and former Australia cricketer Brad Haddin feels that while his suspension is 'disappointing' for the game, the visitors will certainly be pleased with it.

On the last ball of the 52nd over of the Australian innings, Rabada managed to trap Smith LBW and after the on-field umpire game the Aussie skipper out, the South African pacer gave him a very passionate send-off. Rabada looked straight into the eyes of Smith and screamed his heart out and as the right-hander was going towards non-striker end to speak with partner Shaun Marsh to review the decision, the South African pacer seemed to bump into him deliberately. Smith immediately looked back at Rabada instantaneously and didn't seem to be happy with his demeanour.

"For someone so young that’s quite impressive. I thought the spell in the second innings to go after Warner and the openers, that was a pretty placid wicket, and from where I was sitting that was some pretty hostile bowling," Haddin was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website.

"He took it on himself there to get the big wicket of Davey (Warner). Davey played well in that first innings (for 60). It’s disappointing for the game that he’s not playing but from our point of view it’s a bonus because he is a class act," he added.

The firebrand fast bowler recorded figures of 11-150 to help South Africa win the second test in Port Elizabeth on Monday and level the series at 1-1. With matches to come on hard tracks in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Rabada had the potential to lead his side to a first home series victory over the Australians since 1970.

"It’s disappointing for Rabada, but he’ll have an interesting couple of Test matches. I know the South Africans, playing us, I’ve heard them say a couple of times this is their big series and now he’s got to sit back and watch what’s going on out there. It will be interesting to see how he comes back after that, because he’ll be hurting, no doubt, over the next couple of Test matches," said Haddin.

Also Watch

Brad Haddinkagiso rabadaRabadaRabada bansouth africa vs australiasouth africa vs australia 2018
First Published: March 14, 2018, 2:39 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking