'Kagiso Rabada Ban Disappointing for Game But Bonus for Australia'

On the last ball of the 52nd over of the Australian innings, Rabada managed to trap Smith LBW and after the on-field umpire game the Aussie skipper out, the South African pacer gave him a very passionate send-off. Rabada looked straight into the eyes of Smith and screamed his heart out and as the right-hander was going towards non-striker end to speak with partner Shaun Marsh to review the decision, the South African pacer seemed to bump into him deliberately. Smith immediately looked back at Rabada instantaneously and didn't seem to be happy with his demeanour.
"For someone so young that’s quite impressive. I thought the spell in the second innings to go after Warner and the openers, that was a pretty placid wicket, and from where I was sitting that was some pretty hostile bowling," Haddin was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website.
"He took it on himself there to get the big wicket of Davey (Warner). Davey played well in that first innings (for 60). It’s disappointing for the game that he’s not playing but from our point of view it’s a bonus because he is a class act," he added.
The firebrand fast bowler recorded figures of 11-150 to help South Africa win the second test in Port Elizabeth on Monday and level the series at 1-1. With matches to come on hard tracks in Cape Town and Johannesburg, Rabada had the potential to lead his side to a first home series victory over the Australians since 1970.
"It’s disappointing for Rabada, but he’ll have an interesting couple of Test matches. I know the South Africans, playing us, I’ve heard them say a couple of times this is their big series and now he’s got to sit back and watch what’s going on out there. It will be interesting to see how he comes back after that, because he’ll be hurting, no doubt, over the next couple of Test matches," said Haddin.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
-
Monday 12 March , 2018
Watch: Off Centre With R Balki
-
Saturday 10 March , 2018
Bengal Man Builds Toilet From Plastic Bottles
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
Exploring The New Nokia Phones With Juho Sarvikas at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
First Published: March 14, 2018, 2:39 PM IST