South Africa vs Australia: Kagiso Rabada Faces Two-match Ban for 'Colliding' with Steve Smith

On the last ball of the 52nd over of the Australian innings, Rabada managed to trap Smith LBW and after the on-field umpire game the Aussie skipper out, the South African pacer gave him a very passionate send-off.
Rabada looked straight into the eyes of Smith and screamed his heart out and as the right-hander was going towards non-striker end to speak with partner Shaun Marsh to review the decision, the South African pacer seemed to bump into him deliberately. Smith immediately looked back at Rabada instantaneously and didn't seem to be happy with his antics.
If reports are to be believed, Rabada has been charged by the international cricket body and he could miss the rest of the series against Australia.
Earlier, during the ODI series against India, Rabada was was found guilty of a Level 1 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for his send-off to Shikhar Dhawan, which took his demerit points tally to five. If a player's demerit tally reaches eight points, he is suspended for two Tests and Rabada is just three points away from that.
When asked about the incidence after the end of first day's play, fellow pacer Vernon Philander came to the aid of Rabada and said: "He's a big part of this bowling line-up and let's hope that's not the case (punishment for Rabada) and we'll have a four-pronged attack come Cape Town."
First Published: March 10, 2018, 2:53 PM IST