Rabada Reported for Sending Off David Warner in Port Elizabeth Test

ICC took to Twitter to post: “Kagiso Rabada has been reported for a level 1 offence for the send-off given to David Warner during the third day of the Port Elizabeth Test. He has yet to respond to the charges. Details to follow in due course via the usual channels.”
Kagiso Rabada has been reported for a level 1 offence for the send-off given to David Warner during the third day of the Port Elizabeth Test. He has yet to respond to the charges. Details to follow in due course via the usual channels.— ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) March 12, 2018
Rabada could be banned for two Test matches if match referee Jeff Crowe feels that the pacer’s move to brush shoulders with Australia skipper Steve Smith in the ongoing Test was intentional. While Rabada had an hour long hearing with Crowe in the presence of umpire Kumar Dharmasena, skipper Faf du Plessis and team manager Mohammed Moosajee, AB de Villiers feels the pacer needs to get smarter.
"He's got to be smarter and he knows that," said de Villiers at the end of Day 3. "I don't know what is going to happen to him after this Test but if he is around for the next Test match I think he would have learned from his mistakes.
"There was a lot of emotion from that last Test match going into this one and once again as a fast bowler you want to prove things to people and you want to show everyone you belong on this stage."
The former skipper feels that it is also for the senior players in the team to control him and help him not cross the line when it comes to celebrations.
"I think it's up to some of our senior guys to just help him," de Villiers said. "It's important to some of the players to get around him before he close to a batter to tell him 'you know what? I just got you out'.
"That's what it basically comes down to except with more emotion. He wants to tell him 'I just won that battle'. I would've been the same. You see me when I take a good catch and it's a big wicket ... thank goodness I'm not close to the batter because I think I'll do the same thing."
Getting suspended for two games would mean that the tearaway pacer would miss the rest of the Test series and the batsman feels that it is not the most ideal situation.
David WarnerFaf du Plessiskagiso rabadasouth africa vs australia 2018South Africa vs Australia 2018 second teststeve smith
First Published: March 12, 2018, 2:53 PM IST