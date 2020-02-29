Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

India

242 (63.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (23.0)

New Zealand trail by 179 runs
Concluded

ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 14, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 February, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lanka Women

113/9 (20.0)

Sri Lanka Women
v/s
India Women
India Women*

116/3 (14.4)

India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

Match 2: MAL VS NEP

live
MAL MAL
NEP NEP

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202012:00 IST

1st ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Paarl

29 Feb, 202016:30 IST

Match 3: HK VS NEP

upcoming
HK HK
NEP NEP

Paarl

01 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out of Australia ODI Series & India Tour

Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series vs India after sustaining a groin strain which has abruptly ended his ongoing Australia tour.

PTI |February 29, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada Ruled Out of Australia ODI Series & India Tour

South Africa's premier pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against India after sustaining a groin strain which has abruptly ended his ongoing Australia tour.

The 24-year-old will be out of action for four weeks after suffering the injury during the final T20 international against Australia on Wednesday.

South Africa after losing the T20 series 1-2, are now locked in a three-match ODI series with Australia.

"Kagiso sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan," Cricket South Africa (CSA), Chief Medical Officer, Shuaib Manjra said in a media statement.

"The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series," he added.

The Proteas are scheduled to travel to India for a three-match ODI series, starting on March 12 in Dharamsala.

CSA also announced right-hand batsman Temba Bavuma has recovered from his hamstring injury and will be available for the ODI leg of the Australia tour.

australiaIndiakagiso rabadaSouth Africa Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020

AUS v SA
Paarl

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 01 Mar, 2020

NEP v HK
Paarl All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more